Outside the inner-city, Hunter showed no love for the Voice

Inner-city Newcastle voted strongly in favour of the referendum, but the rest of the Hunter resoundingly rejected recognising First Nations people in the constitution with an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The national Yes vote in Saturday's referendum was 40 per cent and the No campaign secured victory in all six states.
In the Hunter, Newcastle was the only federal electorate to record a Yes majority vote.
The Yes campaign won 53 per cent of the count in Labor MP Sharon Claydon's seat.
The Hunter results reflected the Yes campaign's strong results in inner-city areas across the nation and poor showing in outer suburban, regional and rural areas.
The Yes vote was just 29 per cent in the seats of Hunter and Paterson, 38 per cent in Shortland and 32 per cent in Lyne, which includes Gloucester, Dungog, parts of Maitland, Bulahdelah and Hawks Nest.
The divide played out in Newcastle as well.
Some polling booths close to the inner city, including Carrington (65 per cent), Cooks Hill (65 per cent), Hamilton (69 per cent), Islington (73 per cent) and Newcastle City (73 per cent) recorded strong Yes votes, but support collapsed to less than 40 per cent in booths on Newcastle's western fringe.
At Cessnock pre-poll centre, the Yes vote was 23 per cent among the 9700 ballots cast.
Of 12,000 votes at Nelson Bay pre-poll, 28 per cent supported the Voice.
The results are in stark contrast to Labor's success in the region in last year's federal election, when the party won 54 per cent of the vote in Hunter, 53 per cent in Paterson, 56 per cent in Shortland and 68 per cent in Newcastle.
University of Newcastle political scientist Jim Jose described the result as "very depressing".
"The No campaign was able to generate a climate of fear and nervousness partly around the idea of division," he said.
"They campaigned against division on a series of political strategies that were predicated on division."
Professor Jose said the debate had "drowned out the idea that this was an invitation from a wide cross-section of First Nations people to the Australian people to walk with them".
"For various reasons, we chose not to as a nation.
"It was a reasonable request that was not demanding anything beyond recognition and a space in which their views could feed into, in a different way, the parliamentary system."
Newcastle-based Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Kumarah Kelly said the referendum result had left her "disappointed" and "deflated".
"It felt good out there in the community today, but it wasn't the result we were looking for," she said.
"I'm sure tomorrow I'll wake up feeling rejuvenated and ready to go again and find the next answers and what we need to do to keep moving forwards as a country and what we need to do for our community in whatever way we can.
"For tonight, it's just utter deflation."
Newcastle and Hunter for No campaign manager Blake Keating, a Liberal party member, said he was "elated" by the referendum results in the Hunter and across the nation.
"We're obviously very happy that the people in the Hunter have agreed with us," he said while celebrating at Shortland Hotel.
"The seat of Newcastle's still sort of in play, but it's quite obvious that the seats of Shortland, Hunter and Paterson are very strongly voting no.
"And obviously the national result is something our supporters are very happy about.
"We think our campaign's gotten across to the community and the community's clearly agreed with us."
Mr Keating said the way forward for Aboriginal reconciliation was to follow Liberal leader Peter Dutton's suggestion of a referendum on recognising Indigenous people in the preamble to the constitution.
"I think that would get the overwhelming support of the community, and when it comes to closing the gap and all of these other things that are important to everyone, every fair-minded Australian wants to close the gap," he said.
"For us, that means having the national conversation we should have been having from the very beginning about the challenges those communities face and what's the most effective way for state and territory governments to approach it.
"I think the community, after this process, will expect the Labor party and other parties in the Parliament to actually put forward real agendas to achieve the things that everyone in the community says they want."
Ms Kelly said she was grateful the Newcastle electorate had voted in favour of the Voice.
"I expected a Yes vote here in Newcastle.
"I see Newcastle being a safe place for Aboriginal people, particularly at our local government level.
"I know the numbers were really low in the Hunter, but I'm proud to be a Novocastrian and proud that Newcastle showed up the way that it did."
Ms Claydon said on Sunday that many Novocastrians would feel "disheartened" by the national results.
"But this is not the start or end of the struggle for First Nations justice," she said.
"We will take some time to pause and reflect as a community but then regather, because our commitment and conviction for a better future for Australia's First people is no less urgent today than yesterday.
"Together we will forge a new path. I know we can do this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.