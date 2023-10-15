Getting the 'yes' vote to be delivered by a majority of Australians in a majority of states was always going to be an uphill battle. Only eight of the 45 referendums in Australia have been carried. Those that have been carried had bipartisan support from the major political parties. 'Yes' advocates had to prosecute the case that changing the constitution would have a practical benefit. That too was an uphill battle because many Australians don't know, or interact with, Indigenous people. Many believe Indigenous Australians are responsible for their own disadvantage.