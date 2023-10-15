Luke Pepper eyes another rich target for beaten star Opal Ridge

Scone trainer Luke Pepper is looking to another $2 million race, The Invitation, with Opal Ridge after her strong second behind runaway back-to-back Kosciuszko winner Front Page on Saturday at Randwick.
Opal Ridge was sent out a $2.80 favourite in the country-only slot race and settled three back on the fence as Front Page ($5.50) led. The defending champion kicked clear in the straight and clocked a slick time of 1:08.04 to give his rivals no chance. Opal Ridge let down well to be the best of the rest, finishing 1.86 lengths behind.
Pepper was happy with the effort from his stable star and pleased for winning trainer Matt Dale.
"It was a great day and I couldn't be more proud of my horse, she ran super," Pepper said on Sunday.
"And Matty is one of my best mates. We've been mates for a long time, so running second to him wasn't the end of the world.
"His horse was brilliant. I don't think we had any excuses. We had our chance, just probably the fast ground beat us a bit, but she was gallant in defeat."
The $400,000 runner-up cheque took Opal Ridge's earnings past $1.1 million. Owners won $240,000 in a 60-40 deal with slot-holders.
Pepper now hoped Opal Ridge would gain a start in mares' race The Invitation at Randwick on October 28.
"The Invitation looks the best option for her," he said. "She pulled up super last night and we'll monitor her over the next couple of days. I've had a couple of chats to Racing NSW and I think she just had to perform yesterday, which she did."
Also placing on the day was Newcastle trainer Kris Lees' Cleveland and Kalapour, which finished behind Land Legend in the St Leger Stakes.
At Scone on Monday, Pepper has Rushin' Bubbles (race four) Rebel Dreamer (eight) competing on the eight-event program.
"Rebel Dreamer ran really well first up [when second at Muswellbrook] then her run was disappointing in the Highway [when 13th]," he said.
"She pulled up with some issues [after being galloped on] and she's been freshened up.
"She's been a bit frustrating, so we'll learn a lot more about her tomorrow.
"Rushin' Bubbles was good first-up [when sixth at Armidale] and she should run solid."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.