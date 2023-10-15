Newcastle Herald
Luke Pepper eyes another rich target for beaten star Opal Ridge

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 15 2023 - 12:36pm
Luke Pepper.
Scone trainer Luke Pepper is looking to another $2 million race, The Invitation, with Opal Ridge after her strong second behind runaway back-to-back Kosciuszko winner Front Page on Saturday at Randwick.

