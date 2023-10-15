NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott opened his Hockey One goal-scoring account for 2023 as NSW Pride landed back-to-back victories in Brisbane on Saturday to help kick start both men's and women's title defences.
Willott netted a drag flick to give NSW a 4-0 lead just prior to half-time, the Pride eventually downing the Blaze 7-3 in the men's encounter.
NSW found themselves ahead 2-0 after just 34 seconds before Tom Craig put himself in early contention for goal of the year, converting an overhead strike from Tim Brand's aerial pass.
"We worked pretty hard pretty early, and we got in front with a bit of breathing room and they started pressing," experienced Pride player Blake Govers told Hockey One media.
"I think we kept attacking early and we were really structured. We played through the hands nicely and trusted our skills, led off each other and the game was just flowing for us."
"We changed a few things later on and they got on top of us, so we need to sharpen that up."
Earlier at the same Queensland venue the NSW women, captained by Hunter Sports High School graduate Mariah Williams, also began this year's campaign on a winning note by defeating the hosts 3-1.
"It was really good to start with a win on the board and it was a good, hard contest against the Blaze who fought really hard, and this win sets us up really well going forward," Pride's Grace Stewart told Hockey One media.
"Besides goal scoring, I think we can tidy up a few things in our press and maybe our outlet.
"There are definitely areas we can improve, so we'll look at it and hopefully make those adjustments heading into our next game against HC Melbourne."
NSW tackle Melbourne in Sydney on October 22.
