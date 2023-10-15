Newcastle Herald
Ky Willott scores as NSW open Hockey One title defences in style

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 15 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:47am
Ky Willott playing for Norths in Newcastle earlier this year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Ky Willott playing for Norths in Newcastle earlier this year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott opened his Hockey One goal-scoring account for 2023 as NSW Pride landed back-to-back victories in Brisbane on Saturday to help kick start both men's and women's title defences.

