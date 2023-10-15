English imports shine as Newcastle City make it two from two

ENGLISH imports took centre stage at Harker Oval on Saturday as City made it two from two to open the Newcastle District Cricket Association season.
Sabres captain and Sussex county cricketer Oli Carter (72) top scored and combined with fellow overseas player Dubs Wood (56) for an unbeaten 133-run partnership to help down hosts Wests by nine wickets.
This followed three early breakthroughs by City opening bowlers Toby Fynn (2-16) and Freddie Freeman (1-28), both landing from the UK this summer.
Wests, who have made the last four Tom Locker Cup one-day finals, were dismissed for 143 in the 40-over encounter before City made light work of the chase and reached the total one down with 78 balls to spare.
The Sabres beat Belmont first up last weekend and now face Waratah-Mayfield and University either side of a crucial clash with Cardiff-Boolaroo, who are also undefeated and joint pool leaders following the second round.
Baylee Borrow produced a solid all-round display, picking up 2-11 and scoring 31 at the top of the order, as CBs cruised past University at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
University finished 8-143 on Saturday, losing 4-11 at the back end of their innings after Simon Norvill made 60.
In reply Lachlan Williams hit 48 for the home team as CBs got the job done four down with four overs remaining.
Belmont opened their first-grade account for 2023-2024 and went within a whisker of collecting a bonus point against Waratah-Mayfield.
The visitors posted 9-137 at Waratah Oval before captain Luke Muddle (4-10) and new recruit Adrian Isherwood (3-27) dominated proceedings.
Waratah-Mayfield collapsed to 6-29 but saved some face to reach 83, NDCA officials confirming just one run over the bonus-point borderline (60 percent).
Lachlan Gibson (34 not out), James Burke (31) and Connor Gibson (21) were the only Belmont batsmen to reach double figures. Jay Boyd (3-20) and Liam Wilson (3-19) took a combined six wickets for Waratah.
POOL A: Newcastle City, Cardiff-Boolaroo 12; Belmont, Wests 7; University, Waratah-Mayfield 2.
