Scott Singleton eyes Country series after Jungle Juice Cup win

Scone five-year-old Russley Crown will be set for the Country Championships after his tough win in the Jungle Juice Cup (1350 metres) at Newcastle on Saturday.
Trained by part-owner Scott Singleton, the gelding was a huge drifter in betting from an opening quote of $6 to $11.
A front-runner, Russley Crown began well to take up the lead from the 1100m and he held on to win by 0.27 of a length from the fast-finishing Obvious Step. Serene Nic was a close third.
It was a fourth win from 12 starts for Russley Crown, which has also had five placings and prizemoney of $139,080.
Singleton said he also trained Russley Crown's mother, Flys Away.
"Jess Taylor rode my mine home today and I reminded her that she won a race at Canterbury on Flys Away some years back," Singleton said.
"Russley Crown is a smart horse, especially when allowed to lead, and he was much fitter than when first up in the recent Denman Cup at Muswellbrook.
"I think I will back off him now and wait for the Country Championships after Christmas."
Russley Crown had very good form early this year before a spell. He was runner-up in the Country Championships wildcard at Scone in March before a close second in the Country Cup on Scone Cup day.
Newcastle-based jockey Ash Morgan rode three winners - Territory Express, Drums Of War and Just In Time - on Saturday, taking his season tally to 30.5 in two and a half months.
All three were at short odds and two were in the red.
His first winner was Territory Express, trained at Kembla by Paul Niceforo. The four-year-old has been in good form, despite his trait of walking out of the barriers.
Niceforo took the blinkers off on Saturday, but Territory Express was still last to leave the gates before storming home.
Morgan's other winners carried the colours of Dynamic Syndications.
The speedy Drums Of War, trained by Newcastle's Jason Deamer, is building a fine record and his narrow but gutsy win in the benchmark 64 handicap was full of merit because he had no peace in the run.
The Welshman then steered three-year-old filly Just In Time to victory in the final event, the 1200m maiden handicap.
Just In Time is trained by Richard and Will Freedman and she had won two recent barrier trials before Saturday's debut.
She raced in second place and was strong to the line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.