Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Scott Singleton eyes Country series after Jungle Juice Cup win

By Gary Harley
October 15 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Singleton
Scott Singleton

Scone five-year-old Russley Crown will be set for the Country Championships after his tough win in the Jungle Juice Cup (1350 metres) at Newcastle on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.