Shark encounter ends Mattara Surf Classic at South Bar Beach

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated October 15 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:26pm
Action from Saturday at the Mattara Surf Classic. Picture Throwing Buckets
Action from Saturday at the Mattara Surf Classic. Picture Throwing Buckets

The 62nd annual Mattara Surf Classic was brought to an early end on Sunday when a tiger shark swam through the contest area at The Cliff break on South Bar Beach.

