Dachshtober Longdog Festival at Tocal Agricultural College

By Sam Rigney
October 15 2023 - 6:00pm
THERE were dogs of just one shape and one size at Tocal Agricultural College on Sunday for the Dachshtober Longdog Festival.

Sam Rigney

