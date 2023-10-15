THERE were dogs of just one shape and one size at Tocal Agricultural College on Sunday for the Dachshtober Longdog Festival.
The fun, family event aims to bring together owners of sausage dogs from all over Australia and was started to raise awareness and funds for the research of IVDD (Intervertebral Disc Disease), which is prevalent in the Dachshund breed.
Dog lovers were treated to The Longdog dash, fancy dress competitions, stalls with everything 'dogcentric', food and an attempt to break the world record for the most sausage dogs at one event.
That record was set in June this year when 1300 dachshunds set a Guinness world record for the largest dog walk by a single breed in Melbourne.
Organisers were still awaiting the final numbers as of Sunday, but there were whispers the record had again been broken.
Tahlia Tuckwell, Aaron Fraser and their three dogs Tilly, Harley and Ruby won an award for best lookalike for their pink fairy bread outfits.
"It's our first time coming to the event and we had a great time," Ms Tuckwell said. "We decided we didn't want to have kids so dachshunds seemed like the next best thing. They're basically our kids."
