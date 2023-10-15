Jamie Cassar relieved as Paradise Point scrapes into group 1 final

Mandalong trainer Jamie Cassar was excited to secure a first group 1 starter after Paradise Point overcame a troubled run to surge late and sneak into the NSW Breeders Challenge final on Saturday night.
Paradise Point started as a $9 chance from gate one in his two-year-old colts and geldings semi-final at Menangle, where a top-five finish was needed to make the October 29, $150,000 decider.
After an average start, Paradise Point was four back on the pegs at the halfway point of the mile race. Held up for a run, driver Will Rixon found room late for Paradise Point to sprint late and take fifth place by half a metre. He finished 18.9m behind winner Royal Cruiser, which ran 1:51:9.
"He got shuffled back, got caught up in traffic, and he lost momentum as well and had to get going again, but he did hit the line pretty well and he's in the final now," Cassar said.
"But I was pretty happy with the run. If he draws two, three or four in the final, he's up there with them."
Paradise Point was the only Hunter-trained pacer to progress from the Breeders Challenger semis on the night.
