Jamie Cassar relieved as Paradise Point scrapes into group 1 final

By Craig Kerry
October 15 2023 - 3:50pm
Paradise Point winning his Breeders Challenge Blue heat. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Mandalong trainer Jamie Cassar was excited to secure a first group 1 starter after Paradise Point overcame a troubled run to surge late and sneak into the NSW Breeders Challenge final on Saturday night.

