Star Knights import bows out of Super League with a premiership

STAR signing Kai Pearce-Paul will arrive at the Newcastle Knights as a Super League premiership winner after Wigan's grand final triumph against Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Pearce-Paul, the towering back-rower who has signed a two-year deal with the Knights, bowed out in fairytale fashion with a dominant display in Wigan's 10-2 victory.
"It's something you dream of as a kid," he told League Express in the lead-up to the decider. "... winning a grand final, it would be the perfect ending for me at the club."
The 22-year-old made 36 tackles and 68 attacking metres, including a line break, and was on the receiving end of a dangerous throw that earned Catalans centre Adam Keighran 10 minutes in the sin-bin and allowed Wigan to post their first points with a penalty goal.
Pearce-Paul's estimated time of arrival in Newcastle is early next month, but that will depend on whether he is chosen to represent England in a three-Test series at home against Tonga.
He has played two Tests for the Lions but featured in only one of their games at last year's World Cup, when he was unable to dislodge experienced back-rowers Victor Radley, Elliott Whitehead and John Bateman.
There should be no such issues at Newcastle, where the departure of Lachlan Fitzgibbon to Warrington has created a vacancy in coach Adam O'Brien's starting pack.
Pearce-Paul will be joined at the Knights by another English import, Huddersfield utility back Will Pryce.
Saturday's result meant the career of former Knights skipper Mitchell Pearce ended on a disappointing note.
Pearce, who played 71 games for Newcastle after a 238-game stint at Sydney Roosters, announced recently this would be his swansong season.
The 34-year-old joined Catalans last year after requesting a release from the Knights, and has reportedly knocked back approaches from NRL clubs hoping to entice him to resume his NRL career next year.
Wigan centre Jake Wardle - brother of former Knight Joe Wardle - was named man of the match after the grand final.
Wigan coach Matt Peet said the premiership - the club's first since 2020 - had been "a long time coming".
"We've got a special group of players, a special club from top to bottom, and I'm proud of everyone in the environment," Peet said.
Catalans coach Steve McNamara said he was "very proud of the team all season, but bitterly disappointed".
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.