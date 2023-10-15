Newcastle Herald
Star Knights import bows out of Super League with a premiership

By Robert Dillon
October 15 2023 - 3:41pm
Kai Pearce-Paul on the charge in the Super League grand final. Picture Getty Images
Kai Pearce-Paul on the charge in the Super League grand final. Picture Getty Images

STAR signing Kai Pearce-Paul will arrive at the Newcastle Knights as a Super League premiership winner after Wigan's grand final triumph against Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford on Saturday.

