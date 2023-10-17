Chef Josh Gregory is in his element at Thermidor Oyster Bar and Brasserie.
The Honeysuckle restaurant is a melting pot of the ideas, techniques and flavours that have inspired him while travelling the world as both a food lover and a chef.
His game plan at Thermidor was to create a menu "very much inspired by the great coastlines of the world". Sitting in his light-filled restaurant overlooking Newcastle Harbour, eating paella while sipping a flute of French champagne and savouring the seabreeze is as close to a coastal Mediterranean dining experience as this writer is ever likely to get.
My tastebuds were certainly transported there.
But our city's harbour has its own charm: tugboats on the move; people walking, running or cycling past; huge cargo ships entering or leaving the port. It's never dull.
At Thermidor, Gregory has taken the "best bits" from his fine-dining background and sanded the sharp edges. The result is a relaxed and casual, but still refined, dining experience. Thermidor's menu is meant to be shared and if you make a mess, like I did ... so what? No one cares.
"I have a natural affinity and love for French cookery; it's my comfort zone and my background," Gregory explains.
"I also love the generous spirit in which Italian food is served. The idea of large plates, big portions and everyone getting messy and involved. That's the way I love to eat so we built the menu around that.
"Jess and I spent a lot of time travelling the world so our food is inspired by travel and the idea that dining can take you anywhere in the world.
"Food for me is very much a vehicle of creativity. I love the freedom in pulling ideas from my mind and having them translate onto the plate. More often than not the ideas end up in the bin but now and then you make something you think is worth sharing."
One such dish - and a surprising one at that - is the warm spanner crab doughnut with remoulade and old bay mayo. Sweet, salty and savoury deliciousness.
"The spanner crab doughnut comes from my love of the American coast," Gregory says.
"I had some of the best seafood in the world when we were in the States and their crab shack restaurants are incredible. I wanted to make something that had that spirit of big bold America but utilising our own amazing produce.
"The spanner crab from Fraser Island is sweet and delicate. That, paired with earthy celeriac remoulade (a nod to my French training), and the sweet doughy fried brioche makes for a pretty decadent mouthful, particularly when it's topped off with some caviar."
Another highlight is the saffron and chorizo paella with market seafood, corn-fed chicken and Espelette pepper.
"I've always loved a bit of drama and there's not many dishes more dramatic than the paella. It's big, it's gutsy. A real all or nothing dish," Gregory says.
"It's also a dish that lives and dies on the quality of the ingredients. We use Spanish chorizo and lobster shells to make our paella stock. It's seasoned with saffron and a lot of Spanish paprika. The rice is finished in the wood oven to really get that authentic socarrat (the crust on the bottom) and our chefs cook all the ingredients over wood to give a natural touch of smoke.
"We also use whatever seafood our suppliers dictate is best right now so the diner is really getting an example of what is really delicious in this moment."
"I've always felt octopus gets a bad wrap in this country. It's either tough or chefs are so afraid of it being tough they cook it until it's lost all texture," he says.
"Octopus is a beautiful and humble ingredient. We source ours from Bermagui. The tentacles are medium length and have a wonderful sweetness when cooked right. It's also an ingredient that loves the fire and can handle big flavours thrown at it.
"We pair it with an Asian-inspired XO sauce and a really rich chickpea puree finished with brown butter. It's a dish that brings together my love of humble ingredients with a little bit of the unexpected."
Another standout. It's served with gochujang, toasted nori and sesame wafers. Talk about a flavour sensation ... and a textural triumph. Use the crunchy, savoury wafers to scoop up the soft tuna cubes and savour the hint of heat.
"This dish is completely inspired by my love of sushi," says Gregory.
"Sushi is beautiful in its simplicity. It's culinary artistry where there is nowhere to hide. If you don't use great ingredients, you will never have a great dish.
"We use bluefin tuna from Ulladulla. It's rich and fatty. It's marinated in a ponzu style dressing made from sesame oil, yuzu and white soy. The sauce underneath is a riff on the sushi shop 'dragon sauce'.
"I like to use gochujang as the base flavour. It has a deep fermented spice which gives the dish a real kind of deliciousness that's difficult to put your finger on. In another nod to my love of caviar we finish the dish with little pearls of Australian finger lime."
Gregory says he fell in love with cooking over fire while working at the two-hatted Biota Dining, which has since closed. Just about every dish at Thermidor is "finished with flame in some way".
"Smoke and flame have this transformative ability on ingredients when approached with care. It's not all about char and scorch for us," he explains.
"It's about subtle smoke on fresh green vegetables, a whisper of fire kissing the mussels until they open. The wood oven at Thermidor gives us this wonderful dexterity when it comes to our cookery.
"The wood oven and our custom parrilla grill also gives our coastal cuisine a sense of uniqueness. Yes, fire and charcoal may be all the rage in the culinary world at the moment but I'd like to think it's more to us then just something cool to do.
"It about returning to a primitive connection between ingredient and heat. It's about cooking at its most base form."
"Quality in what we do is everything to us; so, when it comes to ingredients, we want the best we can possibly source without question," Gregory says.
"Every ingredient is sourced by me. I learned from years in fine dining that the only way to ensure you get the best out of your produce is to be hands-on with your suppliers. I contact the guys at Shane's Seafood every single day. They're probably sick to death of me after all these years but that's what it takes.
"Quality also comes through connection to your ingredient. It's one thing to want to write a menu but if your menu isn't driven by a connection to the season and an understanding of nature, then you're not writing a menu. You're writing a shopping list.
"If you want to highlight an ingredient, then I think it's your responsibility as a chef to show it at its absolute best. You can't make great food if you are willing to compromise on the quality of your ingredients."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.