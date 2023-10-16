NORTHS hockey product, Kookaburras defender and new dad Matthew Dawson feels like some time away might just be a blessing in disguise ahead of next year's Olympics.
Dawson, eyeing a third Games appearance, has understandably opted out of playing for NSW Pride in Hockey One this season following the recent arrival of son Darcy.
The 29-year-old not only has new duties on the family front, but is coming off a busy 24-month cycle which has featured a postponed Olympics in Tokyo (2021), Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (2022), World Cup in India (2023), various Pro League fixtures and back-to-back club campaigns in Amsterdam.
"Obviously speaking to the national coaches, I haven't been able to put a block together of either training or running or gym over the last two years," Dawson told the Newcastle Herald.
"So being in the one place during the next two or three months, allows me to put that work in and have a bit of a pre-season before what is a pretty hectic year [2024].
"I think it's going to be good for me. Mentally refreshing, but also just putting me in a really good place in terms of life as well."
Australia are drawn to play Pro League against Spain, Netherlands, Ireland and hosts India in February.
Souths striker Mariah Williams captained the Pride in a 3-1 victory while Norths junior Ky Willott scored a drag flick midway through a 7-3 success. NSW now host Melbourne at Sydney's Olympic Park on Sunday.
Dawson says he'll be "looking with interest because I'm invested in that group" and adds "if NSW puts it together I genuinely believe they are the team to beat, it's just finding that consistency".
