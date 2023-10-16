AUSTRALIAN jockey's premiership holder Aaron Bullock dominated Monday's meeting at Scone with five winners in the space of six races.
Bullock went three on the trot between events two and four on the card before sitting out the next and going back-to-back in six and seven.
The Hunter hoop landed a training double for Upper Hunter team Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich via Heika and Justfour.
He earlier combined with Kylie Gavenlock (Beetson), Stephen Jones (Custo) and Cody Morgan (Last Frontier).
In the only other race Bullock contested at Scone on Monday, he came second by 0.16 lengths with Rodney Northam's Sharp Shock narrowly beating Cameron Crockett's Scarzel in the last.
Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh won the opening event courtesy of Imran.
