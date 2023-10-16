Newcastle Herald
Aaron Bullock lands five winners from six rides at Scone

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated October 16 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 7:00pm
Aaron Bullock rode five winners at Scone on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Aaron Bullock rode five winners at Scone on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

AUSTRALIAN jockey's premiership holder Aaron Bullock dominated Monday's meeting at Scone with five winners in the space of six races.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

