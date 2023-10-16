AFTER allegedly spending 45 hours locked in a Swansea home and the weekend in custody, the man police claim is at the centre of a dramatic siege will remain locked up.
Rory Adams, 33, was not present at Belmont Local Court on Monday where he faced 35 charges after a police operation locked down Lake Road at Swansea and saw tactical police swarm the streets.
His lawyer, Ms Alison Nowland, asked that his court case be moved to Newcastle where she said it was likely to be dealt with under the Early Appropriate Guilty Plea (EAGP) process.
Adams is expected to face court via video link at the end of November, he made no application for bail and it was formally refused.
Police were first called to a home on Lake Road at Swansea about 3pm on October 11, where they allegedly attempted to speak with Adams.
It's alleged he instead locked himself in the house and refused to leave, sparking an almost two-day police operation that drew specialist officers, including negotiators and the dog unit to the scene.
Adams was arrested and taken into custody by Tactical Operations Unit officers shortly after midday on Friday.
Police allegedly seized eight firearms from the home, including a sawn-off rifle, a shotgun, a lever action rifle and five pistols.
Adams was charged with 35 offences including a slew of firearm and ammunition charges; commercial drug supply; having suspected stolen goods and drug possession.
He is yet to enter any pleas and will return to face court at Newcastle on November 29.
