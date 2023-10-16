Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Swansea siege: Rory Adams, 33, faces Belmont Local Court

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated October 16 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER allegedly spending 45 hours locked in a Swansea home and the weekend in custody, the man police claim is at the centre of a dramatic siege will remain locked up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.