"A fun take on sardines on toast for all of our customers that grew up with them, and a recent favourite of mine, with a citrus-based cocktail to help cut through the oiliness of the sardines. Juniper berries and myrtle give that gin flavour, Japanese pickles add a freshness and acidity to pick up the citrus in the gimlet and accentuate the addition of the Tamberlaine sauvignon blanc grapes in the gin."

