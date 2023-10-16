Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Colin Calgaret jailed over violent car-jacking, crime spree through Hunter region

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 16 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A good Samaritan who stopped to ask a distressed-looking man if he needed help has described the moment she rolled out of the way of her vehicle after being car-jacked in broad daylight outside her parents' Lake Macquarie home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.