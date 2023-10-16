Newcastle Herald
Newcastle group of 33 have all made it out of Israel

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 11:10am
The Newcastle group in Israel before Hamas invaded the country. Picture supplied
The last members of the Newcastle group caught in Israel have departed the country, after enduring days of stress as the conflict with Hamas escalated.

DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

