CT qualification bid ends for Merewether surfer Morgan Cibilic

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 16 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 12:06pm
Merewether surfer Morgan Cibilic. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Merewether surfer Morgan Cibilic. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Morgan Cibilic's qualification bid for next year's world tour has come to an end after the Merewether surfer was knocked out in the early stages of the last Challenger Series event.

