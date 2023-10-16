Morgan Cibilic's qualification bid for next year's world tour has come to an end after the Merewether surfer was knocked out in the early stages of the last Challenger Series event.
Cibilic, a top-five finalist at championship level during his rookie 2021 season, came third in the round of 64 at the Saquarema Pro.
This heat result from Monday (AEDT) sees Cibilic collect 700 points, which won't improve his overall ranking.
Ten men from the Challenger Series advance to the main draw in 2024 with Cibilic sitting 14th before competition got underway in Brazil.
Surfers count four of their best six scores from this year's second-tier circuit.
Cibilic will finish on 13,085 points, placing him below the cut line regardless of how rivals fare in Rio de Janeiro during the week.
He fell six ranking spots after the penultimate event in Portugal this month, having been eliminated at the same stage.
This marked Cibilic's second attempt at requalification, dropping off the Championship Tour (CT) in 2022 as part of the inaugural mid-season cut.
Cibilic, who turns 24 on Wednesday, posted 10.44 in his four-man heat but US opponent Jett Schilling bookended the 30 minutes to progress with a 6 and 5.53.
Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker (11th) remains in the Saquarema Pro running, now facing a key round-of-32 clash with Jacob Wilcox (2nd), Jake Marshall (3rd) and Mateus Herdy (10th).
Baker finished behind fellow Aussie surfer Reef Heazlewood by 3.2 points in the round of 64.
In the women's competition in Brazil, Redhead-based Sarah Baum awaits in the round of 32 needing a big result overall to have any chance of making the CT in 2024.
IN THE NEWS:
