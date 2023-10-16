MOTORISTS will continue to experience delays with changed overnight traffic conditions from Black Hill to Tomago.
From Monday October 16 there will be lane closures and temporary speed reductions as part of site investigations for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
Traffic has already been heavy on the stretch of the New England Highway at Tarro as unexpected column repairs to the rail bridge take place. The closure came on the last weekend of the school holidays, causing significant delays for those returning to Newcastle from the coast.
Motorists can expect the following changed overnight traffic conditions:
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
