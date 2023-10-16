Former Muswellbrook youth centre president dies two days before child sex trial

Newcastle Herald
Former Muswellbrook youth centre president Roland Powell dies two days before child sex trial

By Sam Rigney
Updated October 16 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:17pm
THE former president of the Muswellbrook youth centre who was accused of sexually assaulting three young boys over an eight-year period in the 1980s and 1990s has died, only two days before he was expected to face trial.

