The backers of a Mayfield international distribution hub say their recently approved subdivision could deliver thousands of jobs for the Hunter.
Brisbane-based property investment firm Sentinel Property Group's plans to subdivide 14.3 hectares of land off Industrial Drive have received the green light.
The company says the six-lot subdivision could yield $225 million worth of development.
The development application originally sought consent for an eight-lot community title subdivision with access via Industrial Drive, but was refused by City of Newcastle due to concerns about tree loss, biodiversity, visual impacts and insufficient stormwater and engineering details.
Following an appeal to the NSW Land and Environment Court, the applicant submitted an amended proposal reduced to five lots plus a community title lot.
The court approved the amended plans.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said the approved proposal addressed the issues from the refusal, including "additional planting of 109 trees, a comprehensive landscape design, tree protection and management plan, amended stormwater details and a revised driveway access and design".
"The decision represents a good outcome for City of Newcastle and the local community by minimising environmental and other impacts whilst providing land for future industrial development," the spokesperson said.
The site sits beside the Newcastle Industrial Park, a Sentinel-owned parcel of former BHP land where OneSteel is the major tenant.
Sentinel chief executive Warren Ebert said the planned Newcastle Port Logistics Hub was designed for logistics, manufacturing and agri-businesses to take advantage of export and import opportunities.
He said he expected the site would create thousands of jobs, and pointed to a potential container trade through the Port of Newcastle as an attractive proposition.
"[The site] is a natural distribution hub for national and international companies due to its location and access to key infrastructure," Mr Ebert said.
The company said it planned to offer "purpose-built turn-key solutions" to customers with direct access to sea, rail, road and air transport infrastructure.
"Sentinel is excited about the potential in Newcastle with the city having undergone major renewal with infrastructure projects such as the light rail, the new CBD University of Newcastle campus and also the Hunter region's proximity to Sydney's major attractions," Mr Ebert said.
Sentinel is no stranger to Hunter property deals, owning an office building in Argyle Street and the Heatherbrae homemaker centre.
The Port of Newcastle declined to comment when contacted by the Newcastle Herald.
