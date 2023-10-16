Newcastle Herald
High school teachers needed for nutrition study in Newcastle

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
October 17 2023 - 7:00am
HMRI researcher Tammie Jakstas is also a teacher. Picture supplied
The eating habits of high-school teachers will be examined in a Newcastle study, amid concerns about them skipping meals, eating too much junk food and overeating at night.

