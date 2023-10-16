The eating habits of high-school teachers will be examined in a Newcastle study, amid concerns about them skipping meals, eating too much junk food and overeating at night.
The University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical and Research Institute study aims to improve teachers' health and wellbeing and boost student performance.
Researcher Tammie Jakstas, a PhD candidate, is seeking secondary teachers to take part in a survey.
"By sharing their experiences and insights, teachers can help shape future interventions and support systems that will benefit themselves and students," Ms Jakstas said.
The study, funded by the Teachers Health Foundation, will run for a school year.
It will document the food and nutrition status of teachers and evaluate how this affects their health and ability to teach.
Some teachers educate students about nutrition, but researchers believe many lack the necessary support and basic training for this.
The study, announced during National Nutrition Week, comes amid concern that teachers are burning out faster due to a poor diet.
It's hoped that better nutrition for teachers will translate to better teacher retention.
"This research aims to highlight the importance of food and nutrition support in improving teacher wellbeing and better preparing them for their diverse roles as food and nutrition advocates," Ms Jakstas said.
The survey will also examine teachers' "overall quality of life".
"We aim to identify the necessary steps to support teachers in achieving good personal food and nutrition wellbeing."
Ms Jakstas started as a teacher before moving into dietetics and health.
"On returning to teaching, I remember listening to colleagues who had health concerns and thinking it would be great for them to have access to food and nutrition training to support their health," she said.
She added this would help provide "a foundation for nutrition advocacy in our schools".
"Previous research indicates that teachers who receive nutrition education training and support are more confident in teaching food and nutrition, with better student engagement."
The study's findings could lead to further research into the effect of food and nutrition on student wellbeing.
For more information, visit hmri.org.au/teacher-food-and-nutrition-related-health-and-wellbeing-longitudinal-study.
