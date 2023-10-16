DESPITE gaining early entry offers, a handful of year 12 students from St Francis Xavier's College (SFX) Hamilton and Whitebridge High were still nervous to sit their Higher School Certificate Standard Mathematics Standard exam on Monday.
As they walked out of the exam room, they were seen discussing questions and feeling relieved.
SFX student Bella Crouch said she found the test to be "bearable" and she was confident in her answers.
"I finished with plenty of time to look over it which eased my mind. A few of the finance questions took me a little bit, but I think I got there in the end which was good," she said.
She has four exams left to sit but with an early entry offer into University of Newcastle to study Psychology, she planned to enjoy the HSC experience as much as possible.
Classmate Charli Newling has early entry into UON to study a Primary Teaching degree, and was feeling relaxed post-exam.
"I'm feeling pretty good, I was a bit nervous prior to the exam but after sitting it I feel much better," she said.
Her piece of advice to future HSC students is to make study notes as you go.
"Definitely don't leave it until the last minute because I feel that's where most of the stress and anxiety comes from," she said.
The girls were looking forward to their year 12 formal on November 10 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Over at Whitebridge High School, Lucy Niddrie and Oliver Morrison were feeling happy with their mathematics effort.
"I was a bit stressed going into it thinking I wasn't prepared but as I was reading the exam and answering questions I realised I knew a lot more than I thought I did," Ms Niddrie said.
"The only tricky question I found was about regression line formula."
"I'm feeling pretty happy with how I went, considering I didn't do much study," Mr Morrison said.
The students have between two and three exams left but are feeling at ease with early entry offers to study psychology at the University of Newcastle.
Whitebridge High School principal Nadene Harvey said a majority of their students had lined up their next pathway through early entry, work and apprenticeships.
"They're all doing very well and this gives them the opportunity to come in today and do the best that they can and be proud of what they achieve in their HSC," she said.
"As a school we're really proud of the kids, they've worked hard and shown a high level of commitment to their studies and have supported each other through this."
