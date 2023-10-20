5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Art Deco, Spanish Mission architecture meets contemporary glamour in this elegant 1930s home.
Catching your eye at every turn, the property is beautifully adorned with barley twist columns, arched leadlight windows, ornate fireplaces, and memorable ceilings, while a stunning renovation and extension marks a new style chapter.
With just a short walk to beautiful beaches, King Edward Park, and the Bogey Hole, a coastal walk, ocean swim or surf before work are all simply effortless.
A sense of drama, elegance and timeless grandeur define the original part of the home featuring formal lounge and dining rooms, a sunroom/office, two bedrooms, and a beautifully preserved original Art Deco bathroom.
Extended at the rear to incorporate an open plan family room and spacious island kitchen, two sets of bi-fold doors connect to private bougainvillea-filled gardens that will instantly transport you somewhere closer to the Mediterranean.
The backyard is a private oasis with patio, water feature, woodfire pizza oven and pool - the perfect spot to entertain guests.
An upper level has been added to create extra accommodation for a growing family featuring three robed bedrooms, and two contemporary bathrooms ready to offer rest and rejuvenation.
A private balcony tempts you outdoors, perhaps with your morning coffee or afternoon cocktail.
Electric gated entry into a side driveway concludes with a double garage offering plenty of secure off-street parking, while ducted air-conditioning and a wood burning fire make this enchanting home incredibly comfortable and practical all year round.
One of the bedrooms on ground floor offers versatility as an executive home office, library or extra living area
A contemporary kitchen comes with Miele induction cooktop, two ovens, dishwasher, integrated French door Liebherr fridge/freezer, Zip tap, discreet laundry and marble dining island.
The large master bedroom has a walk-in robe featuring district views and a private balcony.
The property is zoned for The Junction Public School and is 1.7km to Newcastle Grammar.
"With three living areas, wonderful pool and barbecue area, and located so close to quality schools, the beach, Darby Street and Junction cafes, restaurants and shops, this home is perfect for a growing family," listing agent Greg Handsaker from Walkom Real Estate said.
"Its classic Art Deco features have been extended and remodelled and are in good order throughout."
