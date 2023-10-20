4 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Located in the heart of Lambton on a sprawling near-1000sqm block with rear lane access, pool and stunning 1919 federation architecture this iconic Lambton home is rich in history.
Striking interiors while meticulously maintained have been updated for modern day lifestyles, with seamless indoor and outdoor living.
Aside from its two grand hallways, high ceilings and floorboards there are also wide cornices and high skirtings, original light fittings and switches.
The home offers four king sized bedrooms, a statement marble kitchen, gorgeous formal lounge, dreamy verandah and classic gardens with luxe entertaining precinct overlooking a vast pool area.
Also on offer is invaluable rear lane access with electric gates for privacy and security, off street parking for two or three vehicles and an oversized lock up garage with storage.
"This home caters for a wider buying pool," listing agent Jackson Morgan from Belle Property said.
"Families, garden lovers, period home enthusiasts and downsizers looking for single level living in a convenient location.
"We expect an influx of interest from out of area buyers, specifically Sydney buyers from higher demographic regions like lower north shore, the east and inner city where period homes are relished.
"This home couldn't be positioned more conveniently, with schools, cafes and shops in walking distance, and you're effectively 10 minutes drive to everywhere in Newcastle.
"The newly built bypass will be a great addition and drawcard also, better filtering local traffic to main arteries, making the streets even more family friendly than they already are."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.