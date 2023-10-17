The 62nd annual Mattara Surf Classic was brought to an early end on Sunday when a tiger shark swam through the contest area at The Cliff break on South Bar Beach.
The men's kneeboard division was in the semi-final stage when competitors were called out of the water.
Surfing Newcastle president and event organiser Teza McKenna said the contest was stopped when the shark, estimated to be 10-feet long, cruised through the competition area.
"We had to pull the pin on the contest," McKenna said.
"When we checked with the lifeguards, because of the fact it was an aggressive species shark and it was over two metres, all Newcastle beaches are closed for 24 hours.
"Everyone just screamed at the same time, 'Shark'. It was so close you could see the stripes on it."
Chayne Simpson was declared the kneeboard winner on a countback. He had the highest two-wave total, 12, when the second semi-final was abandoned.
The main events at Mattara were held on Saturday when Avoca's Lennox Chell claimed the men's crown and Merewether's Philippa Anderson won the women's final.
Anderson, a multiple Mattara champion who won the Nias Pro in Indonesia last month, dominated with a two-wave total of 14.73 to down Alysse Cooper (7.7), Lilah Pearce (7.27) and Ellie Lambkin (5.0).
Chell claimed his first Mattara crown with a pair of eights in the decider. His score of 16.57 was too good for Darcy Crump (12.93), Mikey Clayton Brown (12.67) and Eden Hasson (10.94). Hasson and Pearce capped a successful day with victories in the junior finals.
