What does hair really need to be healthy?

Our hair certainly does a lot for us so it's only fair we give it some tender loving care in return. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

As humans, we tend to focus a lot on keeping our bodies healthy from the inside out, but give our hair the most basic care. A wash every few days, maybe the occasional haircut or mask. What else could it need?

As it turns out, it needs quite a lot. That is, if you want luscious, healthy locks that are the envy of all. Who would've thought that your hair was so demanding?

In a lot of cases, our hair is the first thing people notice about us. The way it looks and feels can have an impact on our confidence and self-worth. And that's not all. It can actually have an effect on us physically, too.



Hair can keep you warm in the colder months, it can protect you from sunburn, and it can even provide some slight cushioning if we hit our heads, especially thick and full heads of hair.



Brittle, unhealthy hair or hair loss can even act as a warning sign for a more sinister health condition that has gone undetected or reflects vitamin deficiencies. The sebum our scalps produce has antimicrobial properties. Our hair certainly does a lot for us so it's only fair we give it some tender loving care in return.

It has a big impact, but not always in a positive way. When your hair is full of oil and bacteria and your hair touches your face, all that oil and bacteria spreads to your skin. Best case scenario, that oil and bacteria wipe off on your pillow, only for you to rub your face on it later. Yuck!

There is no doubt that your hair plays a big role in your physical and mental well-being, and keeping it healthy and happy will only contribute positively to your overall well-being. But how, exactly, do you keep your hair happy and healthy? What does your hair really need?

A good shampoo and conditioner

The health and beauty aisle at your local supermarket is probably packed with an array of choices. Where do you even begin? There is shampoo for frizzy hair, dyed hair, curly hair, and every other kind of hair you can think of. This can quickly become overwhelming.

Don't panic. There is a shampoo and conditioner combo out there that is right for you. First, consider your hair type, your concerns, and your goals. Once you've figured out what you need from a shampoo and conditioner, politely reject the other shampoos and narrow down your search to meet your needs.

Now is a great time to research brands and ingredients. If you're still unsure about which shampoo and conditioner to use, you may want to start with a reputable but affordable brand with a number of options, such as De Lorenzo Australia.

How often you wash your hair depends on you and your hair type, but it's essential that you don't do it too often. Tip: Avoid very hot or very cold water. Bonus tip: Don't skip the conditioner!

The occasional trim

It may seem counterproductive if you're trying to grow your hair out, but the occasional trim can result in healthier, stronger hair that grows faster. Split ends don't just stay as split ends. The split can work its way up the hair shaft, weakening your hair.

Regular trims will keep your hair looking shiny, strong and well-shaped, as opposed to brittle and lank. Think about it: the ends of your hair have been with you the longest. They've been through a lot with you and have probably accumulated a little damage along the way. If the ends of your hair aren't looking their best, it might be time to bid them farewell.

Essential nutrients

Just like the rest of your body, your hair benefits from adequate nutrition. The structure of your hair is literally made of hard proteins. These are called keratin. When you aren't getting enough iron, your hair will grow slowly and may be weak and brittle.

Other nutrients your hair needs include biotin, iron, zinc, vitamin C, and B vitamins to reduce hair loss, shedding and breakage and omega-3 fatty acids to make your hair shiny and well-hydrated.

If your hair is looking a little unhealthy, you may consider making some lifestyle choices like drinking more water, reducing your intake of alcohol, and improving your diet.

Some freedom

Like any relationship, you and your hair need to occasionally give each other some space. In other words, give your hair the space and freedom to breathe, recover and strengthen itself.

This can mean a lot of things. For one, cramming dye and products into your hair constantly can make it feel a little tired and restricted. Over processing is bad for your hair no matter how healthy it is.



Dying, relaxing and bleaching can break the disulphide bonds, the chemical bonds that keep your hair strong. Overprocessing can also damage the cuticle layer and cause breakage and shedding. In addition to this, putting your hair into restrictive styles all the time can cause follicle damage.

You can give your hair some room to breathe by letting it stay loose as much as possible, brushing it gently, avoiding heat styling tools when possible, and protecting it when you swim in chlorinated water.

Sun protection

We often think about protecting our skin from the sun, forgetting that our hair is prone to sun damage too! In addition to altering the colour of dyed hair, the sun can burn the sensitive skin of your scalp, despite the hair offering a layer of protection. This is especially true if you have thin or parted hair. Excessive sun damage can discolour hair and damage the cuticle layer.

An occasional massage

If you really want to pamper your tresses, give your scalp a gentle massage every now and then. Improving blood circulation in your scalp promotes hair growth and feels relaxing. Not only does this ritual rejuvenate hair follicles, but it also alleviates stress and tension. Infuse the experience with aromatic oils like lavender or rosemary to enhance benefits and soothe the senses. This simple act, practised regularly, can transform your hair's health and vitality, leaving it lush, shiny, and resilient. Always remember, a happy scalp means lustrous locks.

A silk pillowcase

Okay, so this one isn't a necessity, but it is a luxury that will make a difference in your hair. Regular pillowcases rough up your hair while you sleep, potentially causing breakage and damaging the cuticle. As a bonus, it may also slightly reduce your morning bedhead by reducing tangles and frizz from friction.