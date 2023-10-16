Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Updated

Severe weather warning for Newcastle and the Hunter: peak gusts of 100 kilometres

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated October 16 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS wind gusts pick up around Newcastle, part of a roof on a Lemnos Parade apartment was ripped off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.