Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Severe weather warning for Newcastle and the Hunter

Updated October 16 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A shot from the Newcastle Herald archive as winds whip the coast.
A shot from the Newcastle Herald archive as winds whip the coast.

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for Newcastle and parts of the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.