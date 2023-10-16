A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for Newcastle and parts of the Hunter.
A frontal system tracking north along the coast on Monday, October 16, is bringing damaging winds as it passes through the region.
Winds are expected to average 60 to 70 kilometres an hour with peak gusts of around 100 kilometres. The severe weather is expected to hang around into the evening and stretches from Wollongong to Forster.
IN THE NEWS:
Wind gusts of 98 kilometres have already been recorded at other locations including Mount Boyce and Camden.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Winds are forecast to ease below warning thresholds in the evening. It comes as a total fire ban remains in place across the Greater Hunter with an extreme Fire Danger Rating for the region on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.