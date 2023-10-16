Candidate emerges to replace Ron Griffiths as Knights' NRLW coach

NSW Origin women's coach Kylie Hilder shapes as a leading candidate to replace Ron Griffiths at the helm of Newcastle's all-conquering NRLW team.
After steering the Knights to back-to-back premiership triumphs, Griffiths has been weighing up whether to take on a new role with the club next season as coach of the NSW Cup men's team.
The reserve-grade position is vacant after Michael Monaghan's decision to join his former Manly mentor Des Hasler at Gold Coast Titans.
Griffiths, who aspires to become a head NRL coach one day, has been given first option at the NSW Cup position and all the indications are that he will accept it.
That will leave a vacancy at the helm of the two-time NRLW champions and it is expected to attract plenty of interest.
But the Newcastle Herald understands that Knights officials like the idea of appointing a woman as Griffiths' successor, and Hilder certainly boasts an impressive CV.
The former Jillaroos hooker has coached the NSW Origin women's team since 2021, so she already has a rapport with Newcastle's Blues representatives Hannah and Jesse Southwell, Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnston.
She also worked closely with Newcastle football director Peter Parr when they were managing the junior-pathways system for the NSW Rugby League, and it is understood that Parr has a high opinion of her ability.
Hilder is also familiar with the Hunter Valley, having played for North Newcastle in the former statewide women's competition.
The 47-year-old has spent the past two seasons working as an assistant to Roosters NRLW coach John Strange, and said in an interview with News Corp earlier in the year that she had been content to wait for an opportunity to take charge of her own team.
"I'm getting to that point where it's something I would look at," she said. "The biggest thing for me is we should be putting people in there who are right for the jobs instead of having token females in those jobs."
The only female head coach in the NRLW so far has been Karyn Murphy, who this season steered the Gold Coast into the grand final and received the Dally M coach-of-the-year award.
The Knights are waiting until Parr returns from annual leave to confirm Griffiths' role for next year.
After steering Newcastle to their second straight grand final triumph, Griffiths said he was "unsure" about continuing, before adding the desire to win a hat-trick of titles was "something that still burns within me".
"I'll be coaching," Griffiths said at the time.
"From my perspective, the club have spoken to me about doing a different role.
"I told them I wouldn't make a decision until after today. Whether I have the ability to coach this team and develop them, I'm unsure.
"I need to work out whether I have the skill set to go again."
