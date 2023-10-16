Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Candidate emerges to replace Ron Griffiths as Knights' NRLW coach

By Robert Dillon
October 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Ron Griffiths with the NRLW trophy. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights coach Ron Griffiths with the NRLW trophy. Picture by Marina Neil

NSW Origin women's coach Kylie Hilder shapes as a leading candidate to replace Ron Griffiths at the helm of Newcastle's all-conquering NRLW team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.