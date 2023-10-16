POLICE investigating an alleged assault that involved a man set on fire seeking help in King Street have arrested a second person.
Police confirmed a 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Rosehill after inquiries by the strike force investigating the September incident that shut down one of Newcastle's busiest streets for hours.
The 30-year-old was taken to Granville police station and charged with cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent and throw/lay down etc explosive etc with intent to maim/do grievous bodily harm.
A 20-year-old man arrested at Raymond Terrace police station on September 29 remains before the courts.
The charges both men are facing follow police attending McDonalds in Newcastle West shortly after 3.20am on September 28 after a man with serious injuries due to burns sought help from staff.
The man was taken to the John Hunter Hospital before he was transferred to Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital.
Detectives formed Strike Force Droney to examine the incident.
The 30-year-old faced Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.
He was formally refused bail, and is next listed to face Newcastle Local Court on December 6.
