Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stephen Charles Lombardi sentenced in Toronto court for assaulting, harassing and threatening to release explicit videos of former partner

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has escaped being sent to jail for slapping and abusing a former partner when she refused to have sex with him, threatening to publish explicit videos of the pair, and harassing her with phone calls after she had taken an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order out against him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.