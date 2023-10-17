WILD weather continued to lash Newcastle on Tuesday, with gusty winds, big waves and patchy rain.
Blustery conditions were felt at Nobbys, where the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) recorded wind gusts of more than 55 kilometres per hour in the afternoon.
Just 0.4mm of rain fell in the official gauge between 9am and 5.30pm.
Parts of the city copped patchy showers and wind gusts when the sun disappeared and grey skies returned in the early evening.
A strong wind warning for the Hunter coast remained in place throughout the day, though had not been extended to Wednesday by Tuesday night.
The BOM predicted Newcastle to remain cloudy tomorrow, but with only a 10 per cent chance of rain.
The gusty winds that wreaked havoc on some parts of the Hunter earlier in the week are set to blow out of town on Wednesday.
The sun will emerge in time for weekend temperatures of up to 34 degrees, according to the BOM.
The cloudy and windy weather caused chaos for parts of the Hunter on Monday and Tuesday, and State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers were on hand to help.
Crews fielded close to 100 calls for assistance in the Hunter and Mid-North Coast areas amid the strong winds that whipped eastern parts of the state on Monday.
The BOM weather station at Nobbys clocked a wind gust of 98 kilometres per hour late on Monday afternoon.
An SES source said the call-outs were mostly for wind damage.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to The Hill on Monday about 5.30pm on Monday after reports part of a roof had been ripped off by wild winds at Lemnos Parade.
SES crews were kept busiest in Newcastle, where there were 17 jobs, and Lake Macquarie and Cooranbong, where there were 11 call-outs each on Monday.
There were a small handful of calls for help across other locations in the Hunter.
Lake Macquarie's Marine Rescue NSW crew braved 30 knot winds and choppy conditions - making for an "uncomfortable response" - about 5pm on Monday to investigate reports of a flare sighting.
