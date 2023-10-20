Celebration of skill and effort at Hunter Academy of Sport Awards Night Advertising Feature

Major award winners on the night were Rebecca Mason, Noah Mason, Ozzie Cameron, Miles Carl, and Mark Ingrey. Picture Supplied

An amazing array of talent has been celebrated at the recent Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS) Awards Night. The Awards were an inspiring evening that brought together athletes, coaches, volunteers, and sports enthusiasts from across the Hunter region, offering a platform to celebrate individuals who continue to shape the future of sports in the area.

CEO of HAS, Brett O'Farrell, said that the night was a resounding success. "We are delighted to have hosted the 2023 Hunter Academy of Sports Awards Night, an event that celebrates the talent, dedication, and contributions within our region's sports community," he said. "The night was a true tribute to the incredible athletes and the coaches, volunteers, and supporters who are instrumental in the success of sport in the Hunter region."



Held on October 12, former athlete and Australian baseball representative, Rixon Wingrove, was a special guest on the night, and shared his wisdom on what it's like to be a professional athlete. Over 100 athletes, coaches, managers, families and VIP's gathered for a night full of excitement, celebration, and recognition of achievements from 2023.

A wide range of awards were presented with cyclist and prominent member of the 2023 NSW Elite & U19 State Team, Noah Mason, named as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Athlete of the Year award. Noah showcased exceptional talents and dedication throughout the 2023 season, with notable races at the 2023 AusCycling Elite, Junior 19, and Track National Championships.

Talented basketballer, Miles Carl, was named as the UAA Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander Athlete of the Year, emerging as a proven performer on the basketball court, displaying exceptional skills across the game.

The Steadfast Athlete Leadership Award was awarded to Ozzie Cameron (hockey), while the Greater Bank Volunteer Coach and Manager of the Year was awarded to Mark Ingrey (golf) and Rebecca Mason (cycling). The Paul Trisley Contribution to Sport went to well-deserving triathlon coach, Nicky Western. The HAS Sports Awards also highlighted the talented and dedicated individuals within the HAS sporting programs, with the following athletes recognized for their efforts.

Athletes of the Year:



Tayla Bryant (athletics), Jackson Frame (baseball), Miles Carl and Phoebe McGregor (basketball), Noah Mason and Hayley Dell (cycling), Arman Zolfaghary (Future Stars), Emily Leong (golf), Ozzie Cameron and Sarah Juchau (UAA hockey), Zali Keats (UAA Indigenous Talent), Harper Nelmes (mountain bike GE), Matilda Percival (Greater Bank netball), Zaara Alexander (Greater Bank netball umpires), Sophie Drummond, (sailing), Eva Keen (swimming), Rohan Barnes (triathlon), Marcus Ma (volleyball).

Rising Stars:

