Burgess Thomson experts in buying property at auction in Newcastle

Burgess Thomson is located at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle and can assist home buyers with all legal issues when purchasing property by auction.

With the spring property season well underway, there has been a surge in properties going to auction.



Metropolitan clearance rates remained above 70 per cent in September 2023, the strongest start to a spring selling season since the COVID-19 pandemic amid an extended pause in interest rate rises.

Many of those buyers are also first home buyers looking to take advantage of recent changes to stamp duty laws.



Since July 1 first-home buyers in NSW are no longer subject to hefty stamp duty payments on property under $800,000. Homes valued over $800,000 and less than $1 million may also qualify for a concessional stamp duty rate.



Auction is attractive for sellers as it allows them to go to market without setting a price cap on the property.

Buyers also stand to benefit from auction by potentially getting a property at a cheaper price.

However, for the purchaser, buying at auction requires a few important considerations, according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"There are no certainties with how an auction will play out so it pays to seek expert legal advice beforehand to be prepared," James said.

"If you are the highest bidder, you have to sign the contract right there and then.



"This means you must be sure you are bidding on a property that you can buy. There is no cooling off period, which means that you must make all your enquiries and inspections and have the contract reviewed prior to auction.

"If you are successful at auction any contract amendments cannot be made unless they are agreed prior to the auction.

"If the property is passed in but negotiations continue after the auction there is still no cooling off period if the property is sold on the same day it went to auction."

The team at Burgess Thomson are experienced in all areas of property purchasing including buying at auction.



They understand the dynamics of the auction environment and are able to advise and negotiate as required on a buyer's behalf in relation to many important issues including settlement dates, deposit terms and contract conditions prior to auction.

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded practices, established since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top-ranked law firms.

Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates, Will Disputes

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law and a loyal following of repeat clients.

James, who holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW, has over 20 years experience and has also completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and service their needs during what can sometimes be a stressful time.