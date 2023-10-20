Burgess Thomson experts in buying property us Self Manage Super Funds Advertising Feature

As property prices soar and interest rates continue to rise, many Australians are looking to put their superannuation to work when it comes to investing in property.

If you have at least $300,000 in superannuation, or are a couple with combined super of at least $300,000 it may be worth considering setting up a Self Managed Superannuation Fund (SMSF).

"A SMSF can be set up by individuals or couples enabling them to roll over their combined super balances into one fund and invest in property," according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"Once the funds are rolled over into a SMSF bank account, they can be used to purchase a property.

"It is also possible to borrow up to 80% to fund the purchase from a number of lenders and there are specialised mortgage brokers for SMSF lending. Using a SMSF in this way allows you to use your super to invest in property which can provide an income stream for your retirement and capital gains, with the property held in a structure which has many tax benefits."

Burgess Thomson are legal specialists in SMSF property purchases and can assist with this process and satisfying the lender's requirements for the loan and bare trust establishment.

"Given the complexity of the process, it is important to obtain expert legal and financial advice before exchanging contracts," James said. "Depending on your situation, it may make sense to put your super to work and invest directly in property.



"Burgess Thomson can assist with all aspects of purchasing property using an SMSF."

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded practices, established since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top-ranked law firms.

Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates, Will Disputes

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law.

His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

James has over 20 years experience and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. He holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW.

He is a member of the Law Society of NSW, Newcastle Law Society, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Commercial Law Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the SMSF Association.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and service their needs during what can sometimes be a stressful time.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said.

"Clients can also download the PEXA Key app on their phone and use it to receive updates on the progress of their matter."

