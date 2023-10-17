Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes October 18 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 18 2023 - 4:30am
Voice referendum was never most voters' top priority, was it?
With the referendum's results being scrutinised and assumptions being made that will undoubtedly contain a litany of political and campaign judgements, excuses, and voter trends, one thing is abundantly clear: not only are politicians not listening to the concerns and wishes of Australians, neither are large corporations who invested large sums of money in the 'yes' campaign without shareholders' consent.

