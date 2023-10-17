A PROPERTY in Waratah has sold for a jaw-dropping sum at auction.
The renovated 1930s brick four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 111 Harriet Street sold under the hammer for $1.75 million on Saturday with Spillane Property.
The sale placed it as the second most expensive residential property in Waratah where the median house value is $810,000, according to CoreLogic.
The home was listed with an auction guide of $1.4 million to $1.5 million with Spillane Property selling agents Donna Spillane and Patrick Skinner.
"In terms of price, Waratah has always sat right behind New Lambton but the prices we are seeing there are really starting to showcase how much money is being put into Waratah," Mr Skinner said.
"A lot of homes are being renovated and there have been a lot of big sale prices with many homes in the suburb sitting between $1.3 million and $1.5 million, so to get $1.75 million is huge."
The record price in the suburb was set in 2015 following the $1.88 million sale of a manor-style seven-bedroom home with a pool and tennis court on 2985 square metres at 25 Lambton Road.
By comparison, the home at Harriet Street occupies a 746 square metre block.
There were eight registered bidders at the auction which opened at $1.4 million with rapid bidding in increments of $50,000.
The auction came down to two buyers, both from the Newcastle area, who placed bids in increments of $10,000 and $5,000, before it was sold for $1.75 million.
Mr Skinner said the quality of the renovation, which incorporated contemporary interior spaces with open-plan living and a large covered alfresco area with a pool, commanded a high price.
CoreLogic records showed the sellers paid $110,000 for the original 1930s home in 2000.
"The owners had done all of the work themselves and it was meticulous and it was very thorough, so a lot of people appreciated the quality of the renovations," he said.
"It had a lot of features about it that made it quite unique.
"It had rear-lane access at the back, an oversized garage, a pool and the detail was meticulous throughout."
The property drew 120 enquiries throughout the auction campaign and 144 groups to the open house inspections.
Around 30 homes in Waratah have sold for above $1 million since 25 Lambton Road became the first to crack the $1 million mark in 2015.
The suburb has many of its period homes still standing, including historical properties such as a Victorian Italianate-style residence at 41 High Street that was believed to have been built in the 1860s for a former mayor of Waratah, David Watson.
It sold for $1,105,000 in November 2020.
Other significant homes in the suburb include Braeside, a Queen Anne federation home on 2611 square metres designed by architect Frederick Menkens and built circa 1895 as a family home for spirit merchant Joseph Wood.
The property on the corner of Bridge and Lorna Streets, which is known for its ornate facade and towering pine tree, sold for $1.3 million in 2016.
