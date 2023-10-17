Jackson Baker stays in logjam for final Championship Tour spots

Merewether surfer Jackson Baker survived a stacked round of 32 heat to keep his Championship Tour hopes afloat at the Saquarema Pro in Brazil but he will need to back it up as the battle for the final few qualification spots intensifies.
Baker was second in his heat in the early hours of Tuesday (AEDT) to book a round of 16 meeting with American Shion Crawford at the Challenger Series finale.
The powerful regular-footer finished behind Brazilian Mateus Herdy (16.33) with a score of 15 (7.67 + 7.33) but ahead of West Australian Jacob Willcox (13.6) and American Jake Marshall (12.94).
He locked in a 7.33 early from a frontside attack then led with a 6.6 back-up. He dropped to second then earned a 7.67 from five backhand hits inside the last 12 minutes to improve his tally.
Baker was 11th on the CS on 14,425 points before the last of six contests, just 205 points outside the top 10 which make the 2024 CT.
Willcox had secured his spot top 10 spot along with American Cole Houshmand. Portugal's Frederico Morais and American Crosby Colapinto joined them after making the round of 16.
It left six places to fill in the top 10 and many in the thick of the fight are also in the last 16 at Saquarema. Baker was 12th in the live rankings ladder on 16,045 after day three of the contest.
Of those still in the battle and ahead of Baker in the rankings, only Marshall and Deivid Silva have been knocked out.
They were equal third and fifth respectively in the pre-contest standings and will finish on 17,565 and 17,120 points respectively after their two lowest totals are taken out.
Herdy, Hawaiians Imaikalani deVault and Eli Hanneman and American Kade Matson were ahead of Baker and are also in the round of 16, while Samuel Pupo, Michael Rodrigues and Marco Mignot were just behind him and still in the event.
Pupo, who has an event win this year, had actually edged ahead into the top 10 on the live rankings.
It all means Baker will need to beat Crawford to stay in the race, and potentially win again to break into the top 10 and regain his CT position.
The 26-year-old missed the mid-season cut this year on the CT after making it through in 2022 to complete a full maiden season at the top level.
Clubmate Morgan Cibilic was also in the mix for a CT return but his chances ended with a round of 64 loss in Brazil.
In the women's event, Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum was to face India Robinson in the last 16 after winning her round of 32 heat.
Baum (14.66) defeated Tessa Thyssen (14.13), Bronte Macaulay (14.04) and Sophia Medina (9.2) to progress. The goofy-footer was 10th before the event and only a mathematically hope of breaking into the top five CT qualifiers.
Still, Baum will at least be hunting a top 10 place to secure her CS spot for next year.
"The waves were firing so I was trying to not get too excited," Baum said.
"I like going left so I just wanted to give myself a few opportunities. These girls surf so well, you saw Tess get the score in the last couple of minutes there, so you can't count out anyone, so I'm so stoked to get through.
"Obviously qualification is a really long way away. I have a lot of personal goals I want to tick off so I just want to make sure I give myself opportunities and showcase my best surfing."
