JETS coach Rob Stanton expects rookie Clayton Taylor to be one of the surprise packets of the A-League.
Taylor is set to make his national league debut in the Jets' season-opener away to Perth on Sunday.
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the stars of the pre-season, highlighted by a spectacular goal against Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup round of 32.
"He has that uncanny ability to do things others can't," said Stanton, who recruited Taylor after working with him at Sydney FC.
"In a situation where most players play safe, he can get around the opponent and cause havoc.
"I'm confident he is going to surprise a few people."
Taylor has started in eight of the Jets' nine-pre-season game against A-League opposition.
Before joining the Jets, he spent six years in the Sydney FC academy. He was one of the leading players in the Sky Blues' youth team in the NSW NPL this season but only trained with the senior squad a handful of times.
"What Taylor has done since arriving here is what I thought would happen," Stanton said.
"He is quiet but he is very mature, has a really good understanding of the game and makes good decisions."
Taylor admitted things have "happened very quickly".
"I'm very grateful to Rob and the Jets for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do," he said. "I have developed quite a lot over the past three months.
"I have done a decent job so far but I am hoping to make more of an impact in the A-League.
"I'm a bit shyer off the pitch. On the pitch, it just kind of happens. That has always been part of my game style. I just try to be myself on the pitch and play the game as it comes.
"I'm very excited to make my A-League debut, hopefully this weekend. Playing so many games against quality opposition in pre-season has given us a lot of experience and helped us prepare for the A-League."
Taylor is likely to be among a host of young players Stanton gives an opportunity to against Perth.
What's more, he is confident that his under-rated outfit will deliver.
"Athletically guys like him and Lachy Bayliss are strong kids.
"A lot of people are writing us off because they look at guys like Clayton, Lachy, Trent Buhagiar, Dane Ingham ... people look at them and say they are not big name players.
"What they are is at a great age. They have accumulation of 60 to 100 games under their belt. They are hungry and have a point to prove.
"We might surprise a few people.
"I'm really happy with the group. Regardless of what everyone else may think, we have the basis of a really, really good team.
"Whether it happens right away, I have a really positive feeling because of the way we have prepared, the way we train every day and the confidence in the team.
"I see happy players, who are happy to work really hard and get better. You have to kick them off the training field. That can only mean good things, whether it happens straight away or in a few weeks."
Meanwhile, Melbourne-based property mogul Robert Brij was on Tuesday confirmed as the new owner of Perth Glory.
The club had been in receivership for three month after long-term chairman Tony Sage relinquished control .
