Double killer Paul Clarke faces special hearing focusing on mental health

By Sam Rigney
October 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Paul Clarke.
A CENTRAL Coast man who killed a 70-year-old grandfather with a baseball bat during a home invasion at Chittaway Bay and then three weeks later killed another inmate at Silverwater Correctional Centre has been given a special verdict.

