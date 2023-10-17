"My dad was a frail old man at 63-years of age," Mr Byrne's son said. "He had existing health conditions that put him in an at risk category. "The inmate he was in with was a murderer, who had committed premeditated murder of a 70-year-old grandfather in front of his family just weeks beforehand. What assessment was undertaken of these men to ascertain that was a good idea? I hold the Department of Corrections responsible for this negligence to their duty of care. No one deserves to die under these type of circumstances."