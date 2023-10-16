AN ALLEGED drunk driver will front court next month accused of turning his car onto a railway track after leaving a Newcastle pub.
Police were called to reports of a car crash at Beaumont Street in Hamilton in the early hours of Sunday, October 15.
Officers found a young man behind the wheel of a Toyota sedan had become stuck on train tracks about 3.40am.
"The 21-year-old driver ... decided to take a more direct route by turning onto the rail corridor at the crossing adjacent to Hamilton Railway Station," a Newcastle police spokesperson said.
The sedan travelled about 100 metres along the railway line before it got stuck, police claim.
Officers spoke with the driver and said they discovered he had left a nearby licensed premises just a short time before the crash.
The man allegedly returned a positive breath test, and was arrested at the scene.
He was taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.135, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
The 21-year-old had his licence suspended on the spot and was ordered to front Newcastle Local Court in November on a mid-range drink driving charge.
A NSW TrainLink North spokesperson confirmed trains were not able to run between Waratah and Newcastle Interchange on the morning of October 15 due to a vehicle on the tracks.
Delays were still being experienced for train passengers about 7.30am that day, before beginning to return to normal about 8am.
