Jack Roberts' memorial chair at Catherine Hill Bay to remain as National Parks reverses decision

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 17 2023 - 4:30pm
Glen and Cheryl Roberts at their son Jack's memorial chair overlooking Catherine Hill Bay. Picture by Simone De Peak
Glen and Cheryl Roberts at their son Jack's memorial chair overlooking Catherine Hill Bay. Picture by Simone De Peak

IN an emotional win for a family that has already lost so much, the late Jack Roberts' memorial chair overlooking 'his spot' at Catherine Hill Bay is here to stay.

