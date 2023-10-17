GUN Newcastle golfer Jye Pickin has long had the NSW Amatuer Championships on his wish list.
Now even more so.
NSW Golf announced on Tuesday that the 2024 state men and women's amateur championships will be held at Belmont and Pacific Dunes golf courses from January 30 to February 3.
The opening two stroke rounds will be played at Bay and Belmont, with the later to host the matchplay section.
Pickin, 22, won the South Australian Amateur last month. His best result in the NSW Amateur was making the semi-final two years ago, where he went down to Harrison Crowe.
"It is great to have the NSW Amateur in Newcastle on courses that I have played growing up," said Pickin from Adelaide where he will tee up alongside the professionals in the Webex Players series on Thursday. "Being so close to home, a lot of friends and family will be there. It's a tournament I always circle on the calendar. Having it here adds to the motivation."
Jake Higginbottom was the last Novocastrian to win the NSW Amateur in 2010, beating Tommy Fleetwood in the final.
Promising teenagers Ella Scaybrooks (Newcastle) and Amy Squires (Nelson Bay) will tee up in the women's amateur.
Golf NSW General Manager of Golf, Olivia Wilson expects 264 golfers, including international competitors, to enter the prestigious tournament.
"Both Belmont and Pacific Dunes are coastal-style courses in every sense: The links-style layout and the sea breezes of Belmont will test the competitors shot-making skills, while the tree-lined routing with well-placed challenges on almost every hole at Pacific Dunes will ensure the best rise to the top."
"No doubt there will be several Kiwi players in the field, and with a strong European contingent here for last year's championship performing well, we expect a few other international golfing bodies will enquire about sending players as well," Ms Wilson said.
Belmont Golf Club president Lyn Cooper said she was thrilled Golf NSW had selected the course to host its' first NSW Amateur Championship.
"After hosting the (WAGR-ranked) Lake Macquarie Amateur for 59 years, it's nice to see elite amateur golf coming back to our wonderful club," she said.
"Being selected to host a championship of this stature is quite an honour for the course & our members, the dedicated staff, and our handy band of volunteers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.