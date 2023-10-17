LATEST statistics show Australia's eight most-produced winegrape varieties are shiraz with a top harvest of 433,305 tonnes, chardonnay with 358,007, cabernet sauvignon 246,723, merlot 120,355, sauvignon blanc 90,409, pinot gris/pinot grigio 73,092, semillon 55,080 and pinot noir 54,706.
According to Mildura celebrity chef Stefano de Pieri, the figures reflect how, up to the 1990s, wines from these French-origin grapes had "taken prisoner" Australian cuisine.
Chardonnay was in sync with the butter and cream of French dishes and cabernet sauvignon with entrecote and beef reductions, but authentic Italian dishes dependent on vegetables, legumes and tomatoes did not pair with oaky chardonnay and heavy shiraz, he writes in a foreword to a new Max Allen book titled Alternative Reality.
Stefano, vigneron and Chalmers nursery vineyard chief Bruce Chalmers and plant scientist Rod Bonfiglioli sought a counter in Mildura in 1999 when they organised a long Italian lunch and sangiovese judging that attracted 60 entries.
The following year it expanded to take in all Italian varieties, and in 2001 it grew into Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show (AAVWS) attracting 120 entries and later engendering in no small way a growth in plantings of stimulating non-mainstream grape varieties.
At its 21st anniversary last year, AAVWS received 800 entries, and this year's show from November 8 to 11 will include a long lunch, a show entries wine tasting and the award of an alternate varieties fellowship to a wine professional.
AAVWS marked the 21st anniversary by commissioning the Alternative Reality book by wine writer and its 2005 to 2011 chief judge Max Allen, and it's now been released selling at $49.50 a copy or $37 each or more than 10 copies.
Allen dismisses suggestions that alternate varieties are a fad, and quotes research showing their share of the nation's vineyard area had risen from 1.8 per cent in 2007 to a current 4 per cent.
"Yes the alternative variety movement may be small, and it may have slowed, but it hasn't stopped," he writes, "It's still very much alive and it's still very dynamic and provides depth and colour and richness to what could otherwise be a relatively homogenous Australian wine palette/palate".
In book shops and online at aavws.com, the tome's a good read and particularly valuable in its listings of alternative variety wines, their origins, planting locations and names of Australian producers.
PRICE: $35
FOOD MATCH: Quiche Lorraine
AGEING: four years
RATING: 5 stars (out of 6)
THE Halliday 2024 Wine Companion rates Mount Eyre a dark horse brand and the Mount Eyre 2022 Honeytree Fiano alternate varietal native to Italy's Campania Region merits praise. It has light gold hues, cumquat scents and apricot front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows pear, loquat and almond and a finish of flinty acid. At mounteyre.com and the Honeytree Gillards Road, Pokolbin, cellar.
PRICE: $30
FOOD MATCH: Lamb cacciatore
AGEING: eight years
RATING: 4.5 stars
THIS Angullong 2018 Fossil Hill Sagrantino is part of Algullong's wide Orange alternate-variety portfolio. It has 15% alcohol, deep, dense purple hues and cassis scents. The front palate displays intense, ripe blackcurrant flavour, the middle-palate Satsuma plum, dark chocolate, licorice and savoury oak and minty tannins play at the finish. At angullong.com.au and the Millthorpe cellar door.
PRICE: $25
FOOD MATCH: all sorts of oysters
AGEING: five years
RATING: 4.5 stars
FROM O'Dea family's Cowra Windowrie vines, the Pig in the House 2020 Piquepoul Blanc is variously called piquepoul or picpoul and originates in France's Rhone Valley and Languedoc areas. It's green-tinted straw, has apple strudel aromas, tongue-tingling lime front-palate flavour and middle-palate nashi pear, gooseberry and mineral. The finish has steely acid and it's at piginthehouse.com.au.
