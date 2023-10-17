Stephen Atkins team chase more success at The Gardens

Maryland trainer Stephen Atkins hopes his three-dog team can again defy a poor run of draws when they head to The Gardens on Wednesday.
Atkins' trio of Brindle Bounty (race nine), Rapid Snip (seven) and Alfie's Spirit (eight) have had four wins and five placing from their past 12 starts combined.
Alfie's Spirit won two starts back over the same 515m trip at The Gardens when beginning for the first time inside box four. He again has drawn poorly in four for Wednesday. Despite the horror run with boxes, Alfie's Spirit has had five wins and four placings from 15 starts.
"If he draws the one or two, you'll see the best of him and I think he'll kick on," Atkins said. "He's only young. He's got a lot of improvement in him. He's just a little chaser and barring trouble he'll chase hard again."
Rapid Snip won at her third race start and tackles The Gardens 400m again after winning over it last week. She was fifth on debut at Gosford after missing the start and overcame a metacarpal injury between runs.
"She was probably a run short when she won last week," he said. "She ran off a little bit on the turn and lost a bit of ground and time there, so she'll improve. It's a pretty even sort of field and she's drawn OK in the three."
Atkins said Brindle Bounty, a nine-time winner, faced a tough task from box eight in the free-for-all.
"Brindle Bounty, he's had four starts from the eight box and he's won two of them, but he's not suited to the outside. He needs the inside," he said.
"It's just too much of an effort for him to get across. He's not the quickest early."
