Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Stephen Atkins team chase more success at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 17 2023 - 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Atkins team chase more success at The Gardens
Stephen Atkins team chase more success at The Gardens

Maryland trainer Stephen Atkins hopes his three-dog team can again defy a poor run of draws when they head to The Gardens on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.