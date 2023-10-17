Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Sam Clipperton keen to get back to work after scaling Everest

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated October 17 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three days after conquering the $20 million The Everest on Think About It, jockey Sam Clipperton made the trek from Sydney to Newcastle on Tuesday for one ride, in a $42,000 fillies and mares maiden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.