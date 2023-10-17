Sam Clipperton keen to get back to work after scaling Everest

Three days after conquering the $20 million The Everest on Think About It, jockey Sam Clipperton made the trek from Sydney to Newcastle on Tuesday for one ride, in a $42,000 fillies and mares maiden.
And while he gave Ron Quinton-trained Alvina's Luck a similar run just behind the leaders, the four-year-old mare remained a maiden, finishing a length second to Craig Carmody-trained $34 chance Zoe.
Although still "floating" after his Everest triumph, Clipperton was glad to get back to the races, especially for former master Quinton, and look to capitalise on his breakthrough.
"The job doesn't stop just because I've won the Everest. You got to try to build off it," Clipperton said.
"I'm not going to take the foot off the gas just because I've achieved that. I'm not going to rest on my laurels. I'm hoping I can go harder now and use it to build some momentum and support.
"I just came up for this horse. She's been racing well and I thought it was a chance. It ran well again. It might not have run the 1400 out strong, but she's honest and she's knocking on the door.
"And Ron is like a father figure to me so if he wants me to go somewhere, I go."
Clipperton is also typically happy to make the trip to Newcastle, given his connection to the Hunter.
"My family own a cattle property at Gresford," he said.
"I'm up there very often and Newcastle is actually one of my favourite tracks because quite often I drive from the farm to here or to the farm from here.
"Unfortunately I'm not going back there now, I've got some commitments in Sydney, but it's a beautiful part of the world and it's generally where you'll find me."
Clipperton overcame illness last week to take Think About It to victory, and he has enjoyed the rewards.
"My voice is gone," he said smiling.
"I'm still floating. I haven't come down to earth yet. It was a good celebration. It was unbelievable.
"I've ridden group 1 winners but the Everest is the biggest race in the world on turf and not only that, just the whole build up of it. People are talking about the Everest for next year the day after it's run. There's so much build up and it's blown me away."
Another jockey backing up from a big win was Central Coast hoop Tim Clark, who piloted $750,000 colt Invincible Spy to victory on debut in the male 1400m maiden for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott. Clark took Alligator Blood to group 1 Caulfield Stakes success for the trainers on Saturday.
