Recognising emotional reasoning

Emotions play a significant role in our lives, often guiding our thoughts and actions. Yet they can sometimes lead us down a confusing path known as "emotional reasoning". This is a type of cognitive distortion and occurs when we believe that our emotions accurately reflect reality, even when we have no evidence to support it. In simpler terms, it's when we think, "I feel this way, so it must be true".
This process can be both a helpful signal and a potential trap, depending on how we handle it. Emotional reasoning can serve as our internal compass, alerting us to situations or decisions where we need to investigate further. For example, on many occasions our anxiety system becoming activated to prepare us to face challenges and threats.
However, when we let our feelings dictate reality this can lead to potential traps. For example, you experience intense guilt, assuming that you must have done something wrong, even when there's no concrete evidence of wrongdoing, and others confirm your innocence. Or you constantly feel jealous in your relationship, suspecting your partner of infidelity without any credible evidence to support your doubts.
How can we navigate emotional reasoning effectively? Start by recognising when you're experiencing emotional reasoning. Be mindful of moments when your feelings are driving your thoughts or actions. It can be helpful to get into the habit of challenging your assumptions. Question the beliefs that arise from emotional reasoning. We can learn to recognise the influence of our feelings without letting them dictate our decisions.
