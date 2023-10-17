A LAKE Macquarie woman has pledged to donate to charity after winning $102,000 in the lottery.
The Wangi Wangi pensioner won first prize in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw on Monday with a ticket she bought online.
"This will make such a difference to not only me but all the people in my life ... I can spread the happiness," she said.
It came after a Rankin Park woman landed her second $100,000 lottery win within 12 months last week.
The woman won in the draw on October 10, after also winning $100,000 in a jackpot in July last year.
She bought her most recent winning ticket from a Lambton newsagent and said she planned on doing home renovations with the money.
NSW government statistics show the chance of winning first prize in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot with a single ticket is one in 270,000.
The chance of winning the jackpot with a single ticket is about 18 million to one, according to the NSW government.
