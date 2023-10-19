Nash & Dash Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Street Paws Festival 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 3pm to 8pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Newcastle Pride Fair Day 11am to 7pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton. A free, family-friendly event with drag shows, non-stop performance art, live music, a Doggywood Parade, Children's Space, food trucks, market stalls, LGBTIQA+ community stalls and more. Official After Party at Bernie's Bar, 7pm onwards.
Dora Creek School of Arts Garage Sale 9am to 2pm, 2 Doree Place, Dora Creek. Also on Sunday, 9am to noon.
Abermain Mission Hall Ping Pong-a-Thon 9am to 3pm, Harle Street, Abermain.
Medowie Garden Club Spring Plant Sale 8am to 1pm, Bull & Bush Hotel, 37 Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Rainbow Storytime 11am, Newcastle City Library. Bookings essential.
Hunter District Bromeliad Society Annual Open Day 10am to 3pm, Henderson Hall, Lockyer Street, Merewether.
Morisset Lake Macquarie Agricultural Show 2023 9am to 9pm, Morisset Showground. Also on Sunday, 9am to 4pm.
Crusty Demons Motorsports Tour Gates open 2.30pm, Maitland Showground. FMX, Enduro MX Race, Monster Trucks and more.
MG Car Club Hunter Region Annual Concours 2023 8.30am to 2pm, Lambton Park.
Women Helping Women 2pm to 4.30pm, City of Newcastle SES Tighes Hill Facility, Elizabeth Street, Tighes Hill. Designed to empower women with practical skills to help themselves and their families in emergencies like floods and storms. Free but registration essential.
Billy Elliot the Musical 1pm and 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Final shows.
Blanc de Blanc Encore 5pm and 7.45pm, Spiegeltent, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Dorothy in Wonderland 2pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre. Also on Sunday at 2pm.
Free All Generations Trivia Night 6pm to 9pm, The Place, Charlestown.
The Platypus Guardian - Free Screening 5.30pm to 8pm, Hunter Wetlands Centre conference room, Shortland.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Fernleigh 15 8am, Fernleigh Track.
Wildlife Sunrise at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park 7.45am, Lomas Lane, Nulkaba. Private tour and breakfast. Book at huntervalleyzoo.com.au.
Homemade & Handpicked Markets 9am to 1pm, 4 Paterson Street, Hinton.
Soul Kollective Markets 10am to 2pm, Dixon Park Beach.
2023 Creeks Alive Program 10am to noon, Nesbitt Park, and 2pm to 4pm, Kotara Park.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Morisset Lake Macquarie Agricultural Show 2023 9am to 4pm, Morisset Showground. Sunday Fun Day wtih dog and goat shows, wood chopping, wife carrying competition and more.
Free Pet Microchipping 10am to 2pm, Bunnings Glendale.
Seeking Safety by Sea - Ambassador Series Noon to 12.45pm, Newcastle Museum. Meet Abdul Samad Haidari, a community member who sought safety in Aotearoa New Zealand.
Seeking Safety by Sea - Films to Inspire 1.30pm to 4pm, Newcastle Museum. A screening of Border Politics (PG), where human rights barrister Julian Burnside AO QC deconstructs asylum seeker policies around the world, arguing that failure in political leadership is compromising human rights and destroying democratic principles in the West.
Lake Macquarie Food & Wine Festival 11am to 5pm, Speers Point Park.
Sukimama Korean Pop-Up Turns 1 4pm, Merewether Surf Life Saving Club.
Music of The World Concert 2pm to 5pm, Rathmines Theatre. Entry is free. Lake Macquarie Winds Concert Band and the Elevate Irish Dance Troupe.
Blanc de Blanc Encore 4pm and 7pm, Spiegeltent, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Andrew Barnett - How Good 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
The Creator Incubator Bounceback 2023.
Playstate On Fern That Was Never Enough, by Sean Thomas Bell. Official opening Saturday, 5pm to 7.30pm.
The Owens Collective Hi-Vis, by Jessica Gilbert, Xavier Lane, Jaymie Maley, Jo Shand, Caroline Traill.
LEDA Gallery Sol, by Rae Freeman.
Old Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Seams, by Chantal Mahoney.
Cooks Hill Galleries Surrealist Paintings, by Andrew Bennett.
SEEN@Swansea The 2023 Sustainable Neighbourhoods Waste to Art exhibition.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang BIG DRAW: postcard project. Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Lateral Landscapes.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Spring into Print.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Crownland. Collecting in Colour: Stories of Fashion and Art. Suspended Moment. Where The Seeds Grow, by Helen Fenner. Eco Zine.
Newcastle Museum Seeking Safety By Sea. Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.
The Lock-Up Disclosure, by Julie Gough.
Back to Back Galleries Reflections, by Hilda Botha and Wendy Thompson.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Making Our Own Way.
The University Gallery The Storied Landscape, by Scott Probst.
Art Systems Wickham Collegial, by Andy Collis and Richard Morris.
Cstudios Art Gallery Solo exhibition by Ralph Kerle.
MAC yapang Suburban Interventions. Lateral Landscapes. BIG DRAW: postcard project.
The Chicks, Elle King, Carla Wehbe Saturday, gates open 3pm, Bimbadgen.
Grapevine Gathering ft Spacey Jane, The Wombats, Hayden James, King Stingray, Vanessa Amorosi, Cannons, The Rions, Teenage Joans, Bella Amor Saturday, noon onwards, Hope Estate.
The Neptune Power Federation, Nunchukka Superfly, The Howlin' Rats, Maids Of Horror Saturday at 8pm, The Hamilton Station Hotel.
Ash Grunwald, Piper Butcher Saturday, Lizottes.
